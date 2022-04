JACKSON, MI - Bids have been approved for one of Jackson Public Schools’ final construction projects from its $86.7 million bond passed in 2018. The Jackson School Board approved bids for the renovations at Sharp Park Academy during its meeting on March 15. The bids total $6.89 million after contingencies, allowances and other site specific expenses are taken into account.

