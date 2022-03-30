New Britain police blotter

Kenneth Scheer, 63, of Berlin, husband of Betsy (Dyson) Scheer, tragically left his loved ones on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A lifelong Berlin resident, he was a graduate of Berlin High School's class of 1976. Continuing his education, Ken graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Impressively passing four difficult testing competencies in one day, he quickly became a Certified Public Accountant, working for many years in the profession. Twenty years ago Ken joined Dyson Associates, the multi-generational family business, as a manufacturer's representative, allowing his father-in-law to retire. Ken was a "Go Getter" with an insatiable drive to succeed. Beyond its appearance during work and through hobbies, it showed brightly as a member of the Berlin Lions Club. Ken worked tirelessly to better his community through outreach programs with the club; most recently during COVID-19 showing appreciation for many first responders. He was a contributor to the Visually Impaired Persons annual fishing tournaments, managed the beer booth at the Berlin Fair, and chaired the Membership Committee. His hard work and dedication earned him many distinctions including Lion of the Year in 2014, Ambassador of Sight in 2015, and Knight of the Blind in 2021.

BERLIN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO