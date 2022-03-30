ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain police blotter

New Britain Herald
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Miguel Figueroa, 39, 389 Lasalle St., New Britain, tinted auto glass requirements, ill opn mv under suspension, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle. Franshesca Natalie Alvarez, 25, 156 Lyons St. Flr. 2, New Britain, risk of injury to child, second-degree breach of peace. Wigmarie Baez-Romero, 40, 455 Columbus...

New Britain Herald

East Hartford woman set to be sentenced in robbery involving man who was drugged in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN - An East Hartford woman is set to be sentenced after she admitted to her role in a robbery that involved drugging a man at a party in New Britain. Makaylarea Amber Perez, 24, was granted a continuance until May 12 following a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. She awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault-intentionally injuring by drug or substance.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin man killed in I-84 crash in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – A Berlin man was killed during a car accident in Plainville on Wednesday after state police said he was driving the wrong way on the highway. The victim was identified on Thursday as Walter Turner, of Spruce Brook Road in Berlin. He was 43 years old. According...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Derrick L. Straughn

Derrick L. Straughn, 41, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 as the result of a tragic motor vehicle accident. Born in New Britain, the son of Jacqueline (Parmenter) Straughn and the late Dallas Straughn, Jr. Derrick worked for many years as a landscaper. Besides his mother,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Walter J. Lagosz

Walter J. Lagosz, 79, of Southington, passed away on March 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in New Britain, on Sept. 22, 1942 to the late Walter and Bronislawa (Gnyla) Lagosz. Walter graduated from St. John Kanty Prep School in Erie, PA in 1960 and attended Central Connecticut State University. He retired from F.W. Webb after many years in the gas related products field.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says number of homeless individuals in city has dropped significantly

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart said Wednesday the number of homeless individuals in the city has dropped significantly in the past few years. In a statement, Stewart said the number of homeless individuals in New Britain has dropped since 2016 by nearly 48%. She attributed the decline to the implementation of social service initiatives and other programs that were improved upon throughout her administration as mayor. Stewart said the city has worked for years to help individuals experiencing homelessness through the initiative called Building Hope Together, New Britain’s work plan to end homelessness.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Kenneth Scheer

Kenneth Scheer, 63, of Berlin, husband of Betsy (Dyson) Scheer, tragically left his loved ones on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A lifelong Berlin resident, he was a graduate of Berlin High School's class of 1976. Continuing his education, Ken graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Impressively passing four difficult testing competencies in one day, he quickly became a Certified Public Accountant, working for many years in the profession. Twenty years ago Ken joined Dyson Associates, the multi-generational family business, as a manufacturer's representative, allowing his father-in-law to retire. Ken was a "Go Getter" with an insatiable drive to succeed. Beyond its appearance during work and through hobbies, it showed brightly as a member of the Berlin Lions Club. Ken worked tirelessly to better his community through outreach programs with the club; most recently during COVID-19 showing appreciation for many first responders. He was a contributor to the Visually Impaired Persons annual fishing tournaments, managed the beer booth at the Berlin Fair, and chaired the Membership Committee. His hard work and dedication earned him many distinctions including Lion of the Year in 2014, Ambassador of Sight in 2015, and Knight of the Blind in 2021.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man convicted of stealing gun could face sentencing as early as May

NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain man convicted of stealing a firearm is set to face sentencing possibly as early as May. Gabriel Cochran, 19, of 195 Maple St., was granted a continuance for sentencing during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The continuance comes after he previously took a plea deal and was later charged with additional firearm offenses.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington detectives help state police solve burglary

Detectives in Newington helped state police solve a car burglary that led to a number of fraudulent credit card purchases. State police on Monday said they charged a 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, with five counts of attempt to commit illegal use of a credit card, three counts of credit card theft and a single count each of sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree identity theft and third-degree identity theft.
NEWINGTON, CT

