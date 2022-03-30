Fair food drive-thru to happen again in Spring

Applebee’s is stepping outside of its usual realm in the restaurant business. The casual dining chain will ramp up its presence by opening more restaurants with drive-thru lanes this year, according to a Forbes report. Applebee’s is planning to open about 10 restaurants in 2022, doubling last year’s total,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters alongside St. John A.M.E Church and First Methodist Church handed out food Saturday morning. Around 70 cars made their way from one parking lot the next to get the variety of food. Potatoes, bags of gravy, tomatoes, apples, onions, snacks and potato chips. They’re giving...
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's Note | The above and below video is a segment on the Salvation Army in Killeen launching a mobile food distribution service. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
That's not a question anyone should ask but it's clearly one that someone has asked because all sorts of companies have tried a variety of savory flavors. It's a big leap, however, from using bacon as an ice cream accent to offering spaghetti and meatball as an ice cream cone.
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly four decades, a local Mexican restaurant is closings its doors. Anita’s Mexican Restaurant on Alice Avenue in Simpsonville said the owner is retiring. The restaurant thanked the community and their dedicated employees. “It has been so rewarding to have shared our home-cooked...
No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A little more than one in 20 adults in Dillon County binge drink in a month – the lowest rate in South Carolina. Meanwhile, in the worst county for binge drinking, almost one-quarter of adults had a binge-drinking event within a month, according to a 2020 community profile report from […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands Shopping Center is getting a new name and some new businesses, Palmetto Place. Leaders in the city were joined by other local, state, and federal officials to announce the grand opening. The plaza is located at the corner of Two Notch Road. and Covenant...
America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer weather and more outdoor entertaining. If you'll be having more guests around -- or just want to stock up for your own family -- now is a good time...
While nobody can deny that healthy and nutritious food makes you feel great, we think that we can all agree that nothing compares to the taste of a delicious burger that simply melts into your mouth. And while you can make your own at home, there is something about the burgers that you eat when you go out. It may be the sauce, it may be the way they prepare it or it may simply be the thought that you don't have to put in any kind of effort. You simply have to sit down, look at the menu and order whatever you fancy. Well, if you are looking for such a pleasant experience, you came to the right place because we are about to share with you 3 amazing places in North Carolina where you can enjoy some nice burgers. The kind of burgers that you never forget. Here are our top picks:
If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
Pizza lovers on a budget are already aware of Cicis and its popular all-you-can-eat pizza buffet. The buffet also includes pasta, salad and dessert. It’s enough food to satisfy every family member without breaking the bank. And hungry bargain hunters will want to mark their calendar for National Pi Day for big savings.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A popular restaurant near Shem Creek has a new owner. Perry Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased The Shelter Kitchen and Bar property (202 Coleman Blvd.) for $3.2 million. The company said it plans to keep the restaurant concept as well as the current staff. Perry Real Estate also owns Charleston Sports […]
Many turkey farms rely on conditions that are unsafe, cruel, and unhealthy for these animals. Recently released footage shows a horrific video of workers beating, kicking, and stamping turkeys at Plainville Farms suppliers. You can even see employees grabbing turkeys by the head and neck, using their fragile body parts to fling them through the air.
Richland, Wash. -- Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery plans to expand their locations by early summer. The new cake and shake drive-thru will be open seven days a week. "We'll have two shakes that will be constant on the menu, that will be the birthday party cake, which is the confetti base with confetti cake on top and in it, then we will also have a cheesecake shake with bits of cheesecake in it and a chunk of cheesecake on top," Said owner, Megan Savely.
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Arctic Circle, a Utah-born food and frozen treat hotspot for more than 70 years, is turning a new page with the restaurant chain’s first-ever double drive-thru concept. The newest of Arctic Circle’s 70-plus locations, set at 13990 S 2700 W in Bluffdale, will feature a double drive-thru, which is said to […]
Comments / 0