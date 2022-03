The CIF championship rematch did not disappoint, but at the final whistle, it was the Liberty who squeaked out a 36-31 win at home over the defending champion Omaha Beef. “It feels great, especially with all the adversity we went through before the game,” Liberty HC Heron O’Neal said. “Our defense made big plays when we needed them and I love the way our offensive line rebounded late.”

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO