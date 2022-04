From around 2010 until the 2019, there was about a decade in which, save for a few years, the Class B Central race was not a foregone conclusion. Dominant St. Rose teams had run roughshod over the division before the emergence of Point Pleasant Beach and resurgence of Mater Dei and while St. Rose still typically prevailed, there were several years in the last 10 that saw some legitimate races for the top spot.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO