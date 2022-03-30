ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Blue Jay tennis opens their 2022 season

JC Post
JC Post
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In top doubles action at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka Tuesday the Junction City team of Cesar Edgerton Diaz Lorenzo and Alex Matthews went 3-1...

