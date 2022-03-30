Rockfish Season in Full Swing!

Yosemite’s stunning moonbow phenomenon , also known as “night rainbows” or “lunar rainbows,” is approaching its peak season this spring . The rare event can only occur if the conditions are perfect – meaning a clear evening, a full moon, abundant water in the falls, sufficient darkness, and the perfect angle to the observer… plus a bunch of other things. John Muir once described moonbows as a “grand arc of color, glowing in mild, shapely beauty,” comparing it to a religious experience.
Comments / 0