Hobbies

Rockfish Season in Full Swing!

By Katherine Clements
thelog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDANA POINT一 Rockfish season opened up on March 1 and is...

www.thelog.com

Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
OCRegister

Big Bear bald eagle hatches; first feeding in snow caught on camera

The Big Bear bald eagle social media stars have welcomed their first successful hatchling since 2019 just before a snowstorm. The chick could be seen “pipping,” or starting to break it’s shell, in a live video feed on Wednesday, March 2, and by Thursday afternoon a tiny ball of pink skin and tufts of fuzz was visible under an attentive father.
BIG BEAR, CA
travelnoire.com

25 Luxury Fishing Trips For Anytime Of Year

Regardless of the time of year, these luxury fishing resorts will have your catches processed, frozen and shipped home; all while you enjoy a five – course, wine paired dinner with your fishing buddies. Located in Langara Island, BC, Langara Island Lodge is an all-inclusive resort known for it’s...
HOBBIES
KOLO TV Reno

State Puts Fish in Local Waters for Anglers

The wind will ramp up over the weekend, as a system slides through the Pacific Northwest. A few showers are also possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. A second storm will bring more of a direct hit on Tuesday. While the time for rain and snow will be limited, more areas have a chance at measurable precipitation. Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. -Jeff.
POLITICS
Hobbies
Lifestyle
InsideHook

12 of the Best Deals From Grundens’ Spring Fishing Sale

Any outdoorsman who’s spent time on the water (or watched an episode of any offshore fishing show) has seen Grundens’ gear in action. The company’s trademark waterproof jackets and bibs, originally developed for commercial fishermen working in the world’s toughest conditions, are beloved by both working and recreational anglers alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Secret LA

Rare Night Rainbows To Arrive In Yosemite This Spring

Yosemite’s stunning moonbow phenomenon , also known as “night rainbows” or “lunar rainbows,” is approaching its peak season this spring . The rare event can only occur if the conditions are perfect – meaning a clear evening, a full moon, abundant water in the falls, sufficient darkness, and the perfect angle to the observer… plus a bunch of other things. John Muir once described moonbows as a “grand arc of color, glowing in mild, shapely beauty,” comparing it to a religious experience.
ASTRONOMY
Field & Stream

Stick Fight: Spin Fishing vs. Fly Fishing

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to declare a winner on hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, fixed-blade vs. mechanical broadheads, and in this case, spin fishing vs. fly fishing, in which hunting editor Will Brantley and executive editor Dave Hurteau go head-to-head.
HOBBIES
Erie Times News

PFBC officials talk about upcoming seasons

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer and Brian Wisner, Director of the Bureau of Hatcheries, spoke March 24, 2022, with Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania outdoors columnist for the USA TODAY Network about the upcoming fishing seasons. Check out their Facebook Live conversation to learn about what's planned for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Vikki Gerrard La Crosse Shares 9 Ways to Protect Wildlife While Camping

Camping is a great way to enjoy nature and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. However, it's essential to be aware of ways to protect wildlife while camping. If you're not careful, you could easily damage or disturb the natural habitat of local animals. In this blog post, Vikki Gerrard La Crosse will discuss nine ways that you can protect wildlife while camping!
HOBBIES

