Print Edition: March 30

The Savannah Morning News is replacing its Saturday print edition with a full digital replica for its subscribers starting this Saturday. The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. It can be accessed by going to savannahnow.com and clicking on the e-Edition tab at the top of the page between obituaries and legals. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO