Undeniably, it is Moneybagg Yo's time to shine as the Memphis rapper has continued to climb the charts. With each new release, Moneybagg reaches a new milestone in his career, and quickly, he has become one of the most sought-after artists in the industry. His albums have taken over No. 1 positions and his singles have been the subject of viral social media challenges, so it makes sense that T.I. and the Trap Musc Museum would honor the A Gangsta's Pain hitmaker.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO