There is just something about seeing those orange and white stripes that puts a smile on a lot of people's faces. I'm of course referring to Whataburger. Sure, we have a lot of them in East Texas but that just means our commute to get a #5 with onion rings and a Diet Dr Pepper won't take as long. For folks in Whitehouse, that commute will be much shorter very soon as construction will begin soon on the city's first Whataburger.

WHITEHOUSE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO