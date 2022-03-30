ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing in on a cure for hepatitis B

By Elie Dolgin, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. For Thomas Tu, eliminating hepatitis B is a deeply personal goal. Tu, a molecular virologist at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research in Sydney, Australia, learnt he had chronic hepatitis B as a teenager. A blood test revealed telltale signs of...

www.nature.com

nextbigfuture.com

47000 Adverse Effects First 3 Months of Pfizer Vaccine Usage

Pfizer has starting releasing their vaccine safety data per a court-ordered instruction to satisfy a freedom of information request. The data for the first 3 months has been released and partially analyzed. Pfizer reports over 47000 adverse effects and 127 deaths in the first 3 months. This is roughly in line with Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). There Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca antibody drug effective against BA.2, study finds

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld maintained effectiveness against various omicron subvariants, including BA.2, in a recent independent laboratory study, the drugmaker said March 21. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found Evusheld retained potent neutralizing activity against omicron subvariants BA.2, BA.1 and BA.1.1. The treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hantavirus: First human antibody to effectively neutralize discovered

An international research team discovered the first human antibody to effectively neutralize two types of hantaviruses in animal models, according to a study published online Mar. 16 in Science Translational Medicine. Based on their initial results, the antibody appears to be a promising candidate for developing a “pan-hantavirus” therapy to protect against outbreaks caused by multiple types of known or emerging hantaviruses.
SCIENCE
MySanAntonio

Sanofi cancer drug setback hobbles potential blockbuster

Sanofi's experimental medicine amcenestrant failed in a clinical test for breast cancer, dealing a blow to one of the French drugmaker's potential blockbusters. The patients who got the drug, rather than endocrine treatment, didn't live longer without the disease progressing -- a key benefit measure known as progression-free survival -- in the phase 2 trial, Sanofi said Monday. The stock fell as much as 6.2% in Paris trading, the steepest drop in almost two years.
CANCER
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Pfizer Recalls Blood Pressure Drug That Contains Potential Carcinogen

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some lots of its blood pressure pill Accuretic that have elevated levels of nitrosamine, an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The company said in a statement that it is recalling six lots of brand-name Accuretic tablets with nitrosamine levels above the acceptable daily intake, along with several lots of generic versions of this blood pressure drug.
INDUSTRY
Cleveland.com

Pfizer seeks approval for 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors; hospitalizations for young children higher during omicron, study suggests: Coronavirus update for March 18, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pfizer is seeking federal approval for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors, and COVID-19 hospitalizations for infants, toddlers were higher during the omicron surge, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

