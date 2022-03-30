Africa’s struggle with hepatitis B

The fight against an infectious liver disease pivots from control to eradication. You have full access to this article via your institution. Every year, more than 800,000 people worldwide die from liver disease caused by hepatitis B infection — a greater toll than from malaria. These figures are made all the more startling by the fact that, unlike malaria, a highly effective childhood vaccine against the hepatitis B virus (HBV) has been around for more than 30 years. There are also therapies that can keep the virus at bay, at least for a while. Yet hundreds of thousands of people are dying each year. Clearly, the world has still not solved the problem of HBV.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO