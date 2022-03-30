Africa’s struggle with hepatitis B

An estimated one billion people globally live with hypovitaminosis D. Studies have indicated that vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor for active tuberculosis (TB) disease. The aim of this study was to determine the association between vitamin D deficiency and TB status among patients with active TB, latent TB infection (LTBI) and those without TB infection. In a cross-sectional study of activeÂ TB patients, LTBI, QuantiFERON GOLD testpositive and (QFN+TST+) household contact and controls QuantiFERON GOLD testnegative (QFNâˆ’TSTâˆ’) samplesÂ vitamin D levels were compared. Vitamin D status was determined by measurement of total vitamin D levels with 56 samples of active TB patients, 17 with LTBI, and 22 without TB infection using electrochemiluminescence. The median interquartile range (IQR) age of the study participants was 28 (20"“35) years, and the majority (63%) were females. The median (IQR) vitamin D levels were 18Â ng/ml (14"“24). All groups had vitamin D hypovitaminosis with significantly lower levels among active TB patients (17Â ng/ml, 13, 2) than among LTBI individuals (23Â ng/ml 16"“29) and those without TB infection (22Â ng/ml, 17"“28).
