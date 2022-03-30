ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why hepatitis B hits Aboriginal Australians especially hard

By Benjamin Plackett, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOften geographically isolated and without access to good health care, Indigenous people have a higher chance of contracting the disease than do other populations. They’re also prone to a viral variant that has proved difficult to treat. Benjamin Plackett. Benjamin Plackett is a freelance science journalist based in...

www.nature.com

