March 17 marked Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as Trina on GENERAL HOSPITAL and after it aired, the young actress took to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the soap and express her gratitude to everyone in the cast and crew. In addition to a quick video of the crew applauding her after she wrapped her final scene on GH, Mikayla shared some photos she’d snapped over the years with her co-stars.

