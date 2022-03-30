Simplify access to hepatitis B care

Dupuytren disease (DD) is a progressive fibrous proliferative disease. It invades the palmar aponeurosis and extends to the finger fascia, eventually leading to flexion contracture of the metacarpophalangeal or interphalangeal joint. At present, surgical resection and the local injection of collagenase are the main methods for the treatment of DD, but postoperative complications and high recurrence rates often occur. Bioinformatics analysis showed that the increased expression of SFRP4 protein was closely related to the incidence of DD. Persistent and effective inhibition of SFRP4 expression may be a promising treatment for DD. We prepared SFRP4 siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (si-SFRP4) and negative siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (NC) and applied them in vitro and in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that si-SFRP4 could be successfully transfected into DD cells. MTT and EdU staining assays showed that the OD values and percentage of EdU-positive cells in the si-SFRP4 group were significantly lower than those in the NC group. Scratch tests showed that the wound healing rate of the si-SFRP4 group was lower than that of the NC group, and the difference was statistically significant. The expression of SFRP4 and Î±-SMA protein in the si-SFRP4 group significantly decreased in both DD cells and xenografts. Compared with the NC group, the xenograft quality of the si-SFRP4 group was significantly reduced. Masson's trichrome staining showed that the collagen and fibrous cells in the si-SFRP4 group were more uniform, slender, parallel and regular. The above experimental results suggest that the proliferation and metabolism of palmar aponeurosis cells and the quality of metacarpal fascia xenografts were both significantly decreased. We speculated that nanoparticle-mediated SFRP4 siRNA can be used as a potential new method for the treatment of DD.

