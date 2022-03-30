ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC to review second-booster shot data, offer new dose

PITTSBURGH — UPMC experts plan a meeting later this week to review safety and efficacy data for a fourth Covid-19 vaccine and will likely begin offering it to a wider group after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s authorization for people over 50.

The FDA on Tuesday approved providing a fourth dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for people 50 and over. The announcement also provides for a second Pfizer booster for immunocompromised people 12 and older or a second Moderna booster for immuncompromised people 18 and over. They aren’t required but instead recommended.

UPMC’s advisory panel of vaccine experts, already planned to meet later this week in anticipation of the FDA’s approval. The health system’s advisory panel regularly meets to review vaccine and usage data.

Read more about the data from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

