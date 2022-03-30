ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

4 additional arrests made in fatal drive-by shooting in Des Moines

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia shells Kyiv overnight after promising to cut back on military attacks. Explosions ripped apart Kyiv overnight, just hours after peace talks wrapped up between Russia...

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
Iowa Woman Appearing on TV's 'Undercover Boss'

The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 2 injured in Des Moines bar shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a weekend shooting at a bar that injured two people. Officers were called to Whiskey River at 2301 Ingersoll Ave. at about 11:37 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police said a man was transported to a local hospital...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say two people were injured in a shooting outside a bar. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar. One man was taken from the bar to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Parizek says he is expected to survive. A second person later walked into a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound that Parizek says occurred in the same shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Mysterious rubber ducks appear daily at Iowa elementary school

Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher's death now delayed. Neither of the teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield will appear in court Thursday. Possessions, storm debris found miles away after Iowa tornado. Updated: 1 hours ago. Two farmers in central Iowa say storm debris from...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Online video shows 12-year-old girl fatally shooting 14-year-old cousin and herself at birthday party

Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday's incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself. Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Des Moines woman shot in the face at traffic light

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday. Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle. Officials are looking for the...
DES MOINES, IA
Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington

The Chief Financial Crimes Prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys Chuck Spahos has confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Novant Health NHRMC to hold hiring event to fill more than 250 positions. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Novant Health New...
WILMINGTON, NC
Relatives say Waterloo fatal shooting happened over $40 debt

Linn County Sheriff's Office identifies inmate who died at correctional center. The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman who died while at the correctional center. President Biden is in Poland as Ukrainian refugees cross into the country. Updated: 1 hour ago. President Joe Biden is...
WATERLOO, IA
Public Safety
Arrest Made in Indiana Interstate Shooting

Arrest Made in Interstate Shooting in Indiana StateGetty Images. The Indiana State Police’s investigation into this past Thursday’s shooting on I-70 near Post Road, which left a 21-year-old Grant County woman shot and hospitalized, has resulted in the arrest of an Indianapolis man alleged to have perpetrated the crime.
INDIANA STATE

