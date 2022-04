Public-health expert Corinna Dan charts a course to free the United States from the virus. You have full access to this article via your institution. We have the tools to eradicate hepatitis B and the liver cancer and end-stage disease it brings, says Corinna Dan, senior director for public-health practice at Maximus, a global government services firm in Reston, Virginia, and a former lead expert on viral hepatitis for the US Department of Health and Human Services. With sufficient resources and leadership, she tells Nature, we could eliminate the disease worldwide.

