WAUKESHA — With the April 5 election approaching, residents may be wondering who the best fit for Waukesha mayor is. This election, Mayor Shawn Reilly, the incumbent, is competing for reelection against newcomer Lisa Salb. Reilly was first elected as mayor when he ran against then-Mayor Jeff Scrima in 2014. If he wins re-election in April, Reilly said he expects the four-year term to be his last.

