Developing a cure for chronic hepatitis B requires a fresh approach

B1 cell-derived natural antibodies are non-specific polyreactive antibodies and can activate the complement pathway leading to lysis of enveloped virus particles before activation of the adaptive immune response. We investigated the relationship between natural antibody levels and treatment outcomes of 126 treatment-naÃ¯ve chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients, who underwent entecavir (ETV) treatment. Serum IgG1-3 and complement C3 levels were significantly higher in HBeAg-positive patients. In pre-treatment, IgG1 (odd ratios [OR] 2.3, p"‰<"‰0.0001), IgG2 (OR 9.8, p"‰<"‰0.0001), IgG3 (OR 7.4, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and C3 (OR 7.2, p"‰<"‰0.0001) were associated with HBeAg-positive patients. At baseline, IgG2 (OR 10.2, p"‰="‰0.025), IgG4, (OR 3.4, p"‰="‰0.026), and complement C1q (OR 5.0, p"‰="‰0.0068) were associated with seroconverters. Post-treatment levels of IgG1-4 and C3/C1q were also associated with HBeAg-positive patients and seroconverters. High levels of IgG2-4 and C1q were observed in seroconverters but not in virological responders. Thus, high pretreatment and post-treatment levels of natural antibody IgG1-4, complement C3, and/or C1q were significantly associated with HBeAg-positivity and HBeAg seroconverters in CHB patients with ETV treatment. These results suggest that the presence of preexisting host immunity against chronic hepatitis B is closely related to outcome of ETV treatment.

