Developing a cure for chronic hepatitis B requires a fresh approach

By Matteo Iannacone, Luca G. Guidotti
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prevailing dogma for drug development is insufficient; it’s time to recentre efforts around the immune system. Matteo Iannacone is an immunologist at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, Italy. Luca G. Guidotti is a virologist and pathologist at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, Italy....

MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Map of human sensory neurons provides clues to chronic pain cure

RICHARDSON, Texas — Humans and animals share plenty of similarities, but a new study finds our nerve cells differ in some pretty important ways. Researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas say their investigation into the human body’s pain-sensing nerve cells are revealing clues into how scientists may be able to cure chronic pain.
DALLAS, TX
ScienceAlert

A Toxic Fungus Could Be Contributing to Some People's Irritable Bowel Disease

Some strains of yeast in the human gut can produce toxins that could contribute to irritable bowel disease (IBD), according to new research. These "high-damaging" Candida albicans yeast strains aren't usually a problem when they are kept in balance, but in the guts of those with IBD, the fungi appear to proliferate, triggering inflammation. The research was focused on a form of IBD known as ulcerative colitis (UC), which is marked by inflammation and frequent ulceration of the lining in the large intestine. In this part of the gut, fungi are also highly abundant and rich in diversity. When scientists compared the colons of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How bone marrow contributes to the development of atherosclerosis

The activation of the bone marrow appears to play a key role in the origin and development of atherosclerosis, the pathological process underlying cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction and stroke. A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by cardiologists Valentín Fuster and Borja Ibáñez suggests that the bone marrow is activated in response to known cardiovascular risk factors. In the study, published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers show that these risk factors lead to an increase in the number of circulating inflammatory cells, which go on to trigger the initiation and subsequent progression of atherosclerotic disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists uncover new targets for treating Parkinson's disease

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson's disease have a clear "genetic signature" of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson's treatments and diagnostics. "Parkinson's disease is not usually...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Natural antibody IgG levels are associated with HBeAg-positivity and seroconversion in chronic hepatitis B patients treated with entecavir

B1 cell-derived natural antibodies are non-specific polyreactive antibodies and can activate the complement pathway leading to lysis of enveloped virus particles before activation of the adaptive immune response. We investigated the relationship between natural antibody levels and treatment outcomes of 126 treatment-naÃ¯ve chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients, who underwent entecavir (ETV) treatment. Serum IgG1-3 and complement C3 levels were significantly higher in HBeAg-positive patients. In pre-treatment, IgG1 (odd ratios [OR] 2.3, p"‰<"‰0.0001), IgG2 (OR 9.8, p"‰<"‰0.0001), IgG3 (OR 7.4, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and C3 (OR 7.2, p"‰<"‰0.0001) were associated with HBeAg-positive patients. At baseline, IgG2 (OR 10.2, p"‰="‰0.025), IgG4, (OR 3.4, p"‰="‰0.026), and complement C1q (OR 5.0, p"‰="‰0.0068) were associated with seroconverters. Post-treatment levels of IgG1-4 and C3/C1q were also associated with HBeAg-positive patients and seroconverters. High levels of IgG2-4 and C1q were observed in seroconverters but not in virological responders. Thus, high pretreatment and post-treatment levels of natural antibody IgG1-4, complement C3, and/or C1q were significantly associated with HBeAg-positivity and HBeAg seroconverters in CHB patients with ETV treatment. These results suggest that the presence of preexisting host immunity against chronic hepatitis B is closely related to outcome of ETV treatment.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Long term exposure to air pollution linked to heightened autoimmune disease risk

Long term exposure to air pollution is linked to a heightened risk of autoimmune disease, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, connective tissue and inflammatory bowel diseases, finds research published online in the open access journal RMD Open. Environmental air pollution from vehicle exhaust and industrial output can trigger adaptive immunity–whereby the body...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL

