A British AI start-up has raised 100 million dollars (£76 million) to expand its business that aims to help customers build apps with no knowledge or experience of coding.The Series C funding round brings Builder.ai’s total funding to 195 million dollars (£148 million) since it launched in 2016.Bosses said they plan to use the investment to help organisations use AI to build apps and software at a faster rate and cheaper than traditional human teams.Builder.ai has spearheaded a new category in the low-code/no-code industry with an innovative business model and clarity of vision, fuelling its 300% growth in the last...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO