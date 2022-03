By Anna Maria Basquez THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After a short chase, police caught a man suspected of robbing one woman and hitting another with a stolen car. It started at a Walmart in Thornton during rush hour on Wednesday. Police say a man, who had a dog on a leash, took an item from a woman leaving Walmart at 9901 Grant Street in Thornton. Another woman tried to chase him to get the item back. The suspect, who was in a vehicle stolen out of Lakewood, knocked over the woman who tried to apprehend him. “She got knocked down by the vehicle...

THORNTON, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO