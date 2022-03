The Green Bay Packers obviously lost a huge part of their offense when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did Green Bay lose their go-to wideout, but they also lost their primary deep threat in Marqez Valdes-Scantling, who bolted for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. It’s clear that the Packers could use another wide receiver. But what kind of receiver? Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the wide receiver room at the NFL owners meetings and revealed exactly what Green Bay is looking for after losing Adams and Valdes-Scantling, via ESPN.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO