Alt-J and Portugal. The Man are coming to Bill Graham Auditorium this Friday

By Mariana Best
SFGate
SFGate
 3 hours ago
Tickets to see alt-J and Portugal. The Man at Bill Graham Auditorium April 1 are available now through StubHub.  (Andrew Benge/Getty Images)

Indie rock bands alt-J & Portugal. The Man are co-headlining at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on April 1 with special guest Cherry Glazerr.

Tickets are available through StubHub and start around $75 for Floor General Admission.

The tour, which kicked off last month, follows the Feb. 11 release of alt-J’s latest album “The Dream” featuring hits “U&Me” and “Hard Drive Gold.” Consisting of guitarist Joe Newman, keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton and drummer Thom Green, alt-J broke into the British alternative music space with the debut of their 2012 album “An Awesome Wave”. Known for their electronic-based pop sounds with heavy funk and folk influences, the trio has sold over two million studio albums and garnered critic and fan praise for chart-toppers like “Breezeblocks,” “Left Hand Free” and Fitzpleasure”.

Portugal. The Man similarly established themselves as alternative hitmakers over the past decade, with the release of their RIAA certified-gold album “Woodstock” in 2017 and Grammy Award winning hit “Feel It Still” pushing the Portland-based band into the mainstream. John Gourley (guitar), Zach Carothers (bass), Kyle O’Quin (synthesizer), Eric Howk (guitar), Jason Sechrist (drums) and Zoe Manville (vocals) make up the psychedelic ensemble famous for their shambolic sets, singalong verses and artistic flair.

The tour’s shows thus far have been visually stimulating, employing eye-catching graphics, lights and smoke machines to enhance the instrumentally diverse and genre-jumping setlists. Concertgoers can anticipate hearing hits from across the double headliners' catalogs as well as grungy new wave beats from the Los Angeles-based band Cherry Glazerr.

Grab your ticket for Friday’s show now through StubHub .

