This week St. Louis basks in the glow of all the movers and shakers going to and from SXSW in Austin. While cancellations have plagued concert halls for the past few months, we're seeing less and less with each passing week — a trend that hopefully continues throughout the year. We're not out of the woods quite yet in regard to COVID-19, so be sure to check online listings for information about protocols and safety measures, as they may differ from venue to venue. Above all, stay safe and remember: Friends don't let friends put green food coloring in their beer.

