ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as tech weakness counters commodity-linked gains

By Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 3 hours ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as weakness in the technology sector countered commodity-linked gains after doubts emerged around progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

At 9:57 a.m. ET (13:57 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.91 points, or 0.02%, at 22,083.31. The index hit a record high on Tuesday.

Technology shares dropped 1.3%, tracking weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index. Shopify Inc, Canada’s third-biggest company by market value, fell 2.3%.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day there was no sign of a breakthrough yet, even as it welcomed the fact that Kyiv has set out its demands to end the conflict in written form.

The statement sparked a jump in commodity prices, helping the energy and materials sectors climb 1.0% each.

“Early trading so far today has been a partial reversal of yesterday’s moves with equities giving back some of Tuesday’s gains and commodities plus gold clawing back some of yesterday’s losses,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

“The catalyst for what so far appears to be an ordinary correction has been questions over whether Russia moving some of its troops away from Kiev while talks continue is a withdrawal or a repositioning.”

Moscow on Tuesday pledged to cut down on military operations around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine.

Adding to the worries, yields on two-year U.S bonds rose above that of the 10-year, causing an inverted yield curve – widely viewed as a harbinger of recession.

Among individual shares, Dollarama Inc gained 1.9% after the discount retailer said it would roll out additional price points up to C$5 this year to shield its margins from heightened inflation. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Energy Stocks Soaring Amid Rising Oil Prices

Energy prices have soared this year, boosted first by strong demand and then by the Russia-Ukraine war, which crimped supply. U.S. oil prices have jumped 51% year to date, recently trading at $113.42 a barrel. Gasoline prices have surged as a result. The national gasoline price averaged $4.24 a gallon...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Stock#Tsx#Russia#Inflation#Gmt#S P#Shopify Inc#Kremlin#Sia Wealth Management
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Benefit From Higher Oil and Commodity Prices

Caterpillar offers a unique blend of short-term upside and long-term stability. Phillips 66 is a diversified energy stock poised to prosper from the rising price of oil. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise as oil prices sink further

BANGKOK — Asian shares were higher Tuesday after an advance on Wall Street ahead of another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Crude oil prices fell further after sinking 7% on Monday. Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A key part of the yield curve inverted on Tuesday, as the 2-year U.S. Treasury note yield briefly rose above the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield for the first time since September 2019. An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher tracking global mood; Fed meet in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking global stocks that rose on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited the U.S. Fed’s policy outcome. At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up...
MARKETS
Herald & Review

Stocks, yields end higher after Fed raises interest rates

Stocks shook off an afternoon stumble and ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. Bond yields also rose as the Fed started to shift its policy to fighting inflation. As markets had anticipated, the Fed raised its short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift by the Fed away from maintaining the ultra-low interest rates it had in place during the worst part of the pandemic, which were meant to stimualte the economy. Now that prices are rising, it’s changing course. The S&P 500 added 2.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps win streak as tech and financial shares slide

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session as weakness in the technology and financial sectors countered gains in commodity-linked shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 142.17 points, or 0.64%, at 21,932.18,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Maruti gains

BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged in volatile trading on Monday, as gains in heavyweight information technology stocks and top carmaker Maruti Suzuki offset losses in banks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.03% to 17,283.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.07%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX claws back losses as investors await Fed rate decision

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-week low intraday, as data showing that U.S. producer prices were not as hot as expected last month boosted investor sentiment ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy