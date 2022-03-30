ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Christian Wood: Shut down for season

Wood (hamstring) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. Wood was...

NBC Sports

What we learned in Warriors' ugly blowout loss to Grizzlies

No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson, no Draymond Green, no Otto Porter Jr. and a longer list of problems. That's about how it went Monday night in Memphis for the Warriors with their 123-95 loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Warriors scored the first five points of the game...
NBA
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
NBA
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
NBA
Reuters

Ailing Lakers to face Mavericks as season slips away

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hobble toward the finish line. Nursing a "horrible" ankle injury, superstar LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's game between the Lakers (31-43) and the host Dallas Mavericks (46-29). James sprained his left ankle in the first half of Los Angeles' 116-108...
NBA
numberfire.com

Greg Brown (eye) probable for Blazers Wednesday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown is considered probable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown is dealing with a left eye corneal abrasion, which is why he was sidelined on Monday. However, in Wednesday night's contest, he will carry a probable tag. Expect him to play, and the same can be said for Didi Louzada - who is dealing with a left knee ailment.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
FOX Sports

What the Grizzlies' 18-2 record without Ja Morant says about them I UNDISPUTED

The Memphis Grizzlies demolished the Golden State Warriors 123-95 last night without Ja Morant, who will miss at least another week with a knee injury. Memphis is now 18-2 on the season with its All-Star sidelined, and they have the second-best record in the league overall heading into the playoffs next month, trailing only the Phoenix Suns. Skip Bayless explains what the Grizzlies' 18-2 record without Ja means for both parties.
NBA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Gary Payton II (knee) questionable Monday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) is questionable to play on Monday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back, so Payton could play a larger role on offense if he's active. Damion Lee and Moses Moody stand to benefit if Payton joins the others and is ruled out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
Reuters

Behind Dejounte Murray's 33, Spurs slip past Rockets

EditorsNote: changed Spurs’ record to 31-44 and half-game back in 2nd graf, adds Houston’s record to 4th graf, other minor edits. Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 33 points and added 11 assists and seven rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs capped a sweep of their four-game road trip with a 123-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Returns with 16 rebounds

Gobert closed with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Gobert ended up playing after a one-game absence. He had a horrible night from the free-throw line and didn't produce much as a scorer, but the elite defender didn't disappoint in the rebounding department, leading all players with 16 boards. The Jazz get a night off Wednesday, which should give Gobert sufficient time to rest his leg and cement his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back in starting five

Looney is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old came off the bench the past two games after starting the first 73 games of the season, and he'll rejoin the lineup Monday with Draymond Green (rest) sitting out. Looney has averaged 6.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.7 minutes this season.
NBA
Reuters

Red-hot Grizzlies roll past Warriors

Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton all topped 20 points and the host Memphis Grizzlies closed in on clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 123-95 shellacking of the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Bane dropped in a team-high 22 points, while...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA

