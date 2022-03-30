ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Longtime Downtown Fort Worth Restaurant, Reata, Looking For New Home

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 7 hours ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After nearly two decades in Sundance Square, Reata Restaurant is looking for a new home and the public is being asked to help find it.

Reata’s lease ends June 30, 2024 and the restaurant “plans to honor all event commitments at its current location,” officials said in a press release Wednesday.

The restaurant’s catering division, Reata on the Road, will continue to operate throughout the transition.

Spanish for “rope,” Reata is named after the ranch in the 1950s movie “Giant,” which was based on the famous novel by Edna Ferber. The first restaurant opened in Alpine, Texas in 1995.

