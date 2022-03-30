ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives Seek Other Potential Victims Of Sexual Predator Who Targeted Moms, Kids Through Dating Apps

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 hours ago

WILLIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A sexual predator who targeted women with children through dating apps is now behind bars.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez (credit: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez of Willis, Texas. He faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said after connecting online, Jimenez would ask potential victims to spend time with them and their children.

Epifanio used the alias of “Harley” for his dating app profile.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him, or allowed him contact with their children. Anyone who may have met with Epifanio under these circumstances is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

McKinney Woman Discovers Credit Card Skimmer At 7-Eleven, Preventing Others From Falling Victim

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers account for over a billion dollars in fraud each year in the US. When you see how well hidden the one found inside the store was, you’ll understand why. It was a regular daily trip to this 7-Eleven on Medical Center Drive in McKinney for Nyshje Rattler. “I was just trying to get chips and a bottle of water,” she said. She paid with a credit card as usual, but later noticed that her drink and soda cost her nearly a thousand dollars. The 25-year-old went back to the 7-Eleven where she last used the card and...
MCKINNEY, TX
