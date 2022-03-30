ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Zambian FA confirm the tragic death of FIFA medical official during chaotic World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria... as organisation warns against speculating on cause of death

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 hours ago

A CAF medical official died after the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, the Zambian FA has confirmed.

Joseph Kabungo had been on duty as the CAF anti-doping officer for the second leg of the play-off, which ended in a 1-1 draw that saw Ghana book a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

The match has been overshadowed by the death of Kabungo, described by Zambian FA President Andrew Kamanga as 'a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community' who had a 'vast impact' on the sport in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7l8h_0euB2ODJ00
Joseph Kabungo died after the match between Ghana and Nigeria in Abuja
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKzDM_0euB2ODJ00
The Zambian FA paid tribute to Kabungo, saying in a statement that his death was a 'huge loss'

There were ugly scenes following the game at Moshood Abiola National Stadium as angry Nigerian fans rioted, storming onto the pitch before attacking players from both sides and causing significant damage to property.

Police had to use tear gas to disperse the furious mob, who ripped apart dugouts and launched objects down the tunnel at players as they left.

The Zambian FA warned against speculating on how Kabungo died. 'We take note that it is too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but will wait for the full report from CAF and FIFA on what exactly transpired,' the organisation said.

Kamanga paid tribute to the official, saying in an emotional statement on Facebook that Zambian football had suffered a 'huge loss'.

'He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast, having also been part of the 2012 Africa Cup winning team,' said Kamanga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJXnq_0euB2ODJ00
Angry Nigerian fans stormed the pitch after the match to protest their failure to qualify

'His death is a huge loss as Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and their families.

'He was one of the outstanding Zambian football personalities that flew the Zambian flag at global football events.

'We all have to learn from his example of excellence and celebrate his legacy by breeding more hard working football Zambian administrators.'

The Nigerian Football Federation could face sanctions for the post-match chaos, while there were also reports of a stampede prior to the game.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria as the draw earned them victory on away goals after the first leg in Kumasi last week ended 0-0.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

