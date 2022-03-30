ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brown Bears May Play Spoilers In Midwest Division

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith playoff possibilities for the Kenai River Brown Bears dashed by Christmas, Kenai River is in position to play the spoilers for their Alaska rivals in the final weeks of the NAHL regular season. The Brown Bears enter the next-to-last weekend of the regular season for NAHL Junior hockey...

#Junior Hockey#Nahl#The Fairbanks Ice Dogs#The Ice Dogs#The Anchorage Wolverines#Mn Wilderness#Chippewa Steel#The Minnesota Magicians
