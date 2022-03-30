Brown Bears May Play Spoilers In Midwest Division

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The draft was held through a Zoom meeting. Coaches for this year struck a last-minute deal. Coach Joe Noha (Menominee) for the Red Team and Coach George Niemi (Ishpeming) for the Black Team just finalized a deal that will keep all 7 Menominee players on the Red Team with Coach Noha and all 7 Westwood players on the Black Team with Coach Niemi. Coach Noha has most of his staff from Menominee with him for the game. Coach Niemi has Jeff Olson (Ishpeming), Scott Syrjala and Brad Wiljanen (Westwood), Mike Berutti (West Iron), Gavin Sundberg (Ishpeming), Tyler Thomas (Ontonagon) and Rick Popp (Kingsford). In the “draft era” of the All-Star Game, this has never happened before. All players are usually selected to both teams, so it will be really interesting to see if keeping these two groups of players together will help improve the team chemistry and ability for the coaches to relay what they want the players to do.

