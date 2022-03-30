Sapulpa Students Show Off STEM Knowledge At District Showcase Finals

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston wrapped up this weekend by giving out more than $350,000 in prizes to the top students in the Ag Mechanics Contest. "We’ve got 1,500 kids from 250 different school districts who have made an agricultural-related product and brought it from all over the state to show it off here in Houston," said Justin Kirby, chairman of HLSR's Ag Mechanics Committee.

