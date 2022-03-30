ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow Rose District Farmers Market To Open For 19th Season

By News On 6
News On 6
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday is opening day for the Broken Arrow Rose District Farmers Market. More...

www.newson6.com

Related
WAAY-TV

The Market at MidCity opens season

About 50 vendors came out Sunday to participate in Opening Day for the Market at MidCity's fourth season. Although these small business owners are battling impacts from Covid-19, inflation numbers we haven't seen in 40 years and record-high gas prices, many were happy to be back selling to customers. "It...
BUSINESS
riverheadlocal

Riverhead farmers market to open year-round

The East End Food Market will be open year-round. The market, which moved to new space in the former Homeside Florist building last fall, will be open from May through October on Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning May 4, said Kate Fullam, executive director of the East End Food Institute, the organization that took over operation of the Riverhead farmers market in 2019.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Herald

Harmony at the Farmer's Market

After years of precautions required by the pandemic, the Brotherhood of Harmony chorus is eager to get out in public and fill the air with music. The Brotherhood will sing at the Palatine Winter Farmers Market (Palatine Train Station Parking Lot, 137 Wood St.) on Saturday, March 19 between 10AM and 12PM. The program includes old favorites like "My Wild Irish Rose" rock-n-roll tunes like "Hello Mary Lou" and Beatles songs like "Yesterday."
PALATINE, IL
News On 6

Tulsa Donut Shop Closes Doors After Nearly 50 Years

A Tulsa donut shop that's been around for nearly 50 years is closing for good on Friday. T-Town Daylight Donuts near 21st and Memorial said their lease expires soon and they weren't able to come to an agreement with their landlord about their rent, so they have decided to close.
TULSA, OK
northfortynews

2022 Farmer’s Market Season at Fickel Park in Downtown Berthoud

Come down to the park in Berthoud on Saturday mornings starting in June to do some shopping, listen to the entertainment, and you’ll never know who you’ll bump into to catch up with. Meet the vendors – they are all locally based, offering hand-grown or crafted items. They have a full schedule of entertainment planned, so perhaps bring a folding chair with you to sit and listen for a while (Entertainers are expected to play from 10-noon but may opt to start earlier.) Fickel Park is a gorgeous location for the market and they can’t wait to see you there! Saturday from 9 am – 12 pm from June 18 thru September 24.
BERTHOUD, CO
WECT

The Riverfront Farmers Market opens Saturday

Moores Creek National Battlefield to be closed Tuesday for controlled burn. Crews will conduct a controlled burn in the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park on Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. for about 5 hours. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Twenty people have been federally charged for drug, firearm,...
WILMINGTON, NC
News On 6

Tulsa Restaurant Owner Wins Gold At World Pizza Championship

A Tulsa restaurant owner took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo. World pizza champion and Zasas's Pizza and Wings owner Tara Hattan competed in Las Vegas last week. Hattan added some medals to her collection taking home two first-place titles and one-third place from the world stage. This wasn't Hattan's first rodeo. She's won several trophies and medals at previous competitions. This year's Pizza Expo was no different.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow and Oakcrest Elementary partnered Tuesday to celebrate Arbor Day with a tree-planting event. On the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, students, members of the city council, and the Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation Department planted trees at Arrowhead Park. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
UPMATTERS

Applications open for 2022 Downtown Marquette Farmers Market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) has announced it is accepting applications from vendors for its 2022 market season. DMFM says it is looking for farmers, growers, food producers, artisans, musicians, and local community organizations to participate, with flexible commitment options for full-time, part-time, and drop-in vendors.
MARQUETTE, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRMG

Broken Arrow community celebrates Arbor Day in Arrowhead Park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day by planting trees at Arrowhead Park. Oakcrest Elementary students, City Council members and the BA Parks & Recreation Department planted the trees Tuesday at Arrowhead Park, near East 91st and Main. As part of maintaining...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Will Start Raising Prices in Q2

Click here to read the full article. The Vancouver company and newcomer to footwear blew past $6 billion in revenue last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLululemon's New Shoe Fires Up Anti-Coal CampaignersDHL Express Inks 800-Million-Liter Eco-Fuel DealsSwiss Running Brand On Anticipates Second-Half 'Hyper-Growth'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION

