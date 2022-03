It is no secret the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tends to favor a specific kind of movie. They prefer to honor films that focus on important topics, whether political or social, and are typically dramatic without being overly dour. Movies that score a lot of Oscar nominations in the major categories often feature a strong artistic vision without crossing a line into being too avant-garde or alienating. While the full slate of nominees can vary from genre to genre, the core of this mindset exists in nearly all of them. The Power of the Dog and West Side Story share almost nothing in common -- be it setting, tone, or aesthetic -- but both pictures still check all the Academy's boxes. Each has an air of classiness to them that makes them seem important.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO