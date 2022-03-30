ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three-time Pro Bowl S Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

By Victor Barbosa
 3 hours ago
Malcolm Jenkins is hanging up his cleats for good following a standout NFL career that included one All-Pro nod and two Super Bowl rings. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 14th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and made 55 tackles and recorded one interception across 14 regular-season games as a rookie. Jenkins helped the Saints capture their first and only Super Bowl win in franchise history that season, as he recorded four tackles and one pass defensed in two postseason games.

The Ohio St. product became a full-time starter in New Orleans beginning in 2010 and registered 64 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions that season, one of which was a 96-yard pick-six. Jenkins had three more standout campaigns with the Saints from 2011 to 2013, before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2014.

Jenkins had one of his best seasons in 2015 with Philadelphia, setting career highs in tackles (109) and tackles for loss (nine), while posting 10 passes defensed and three forced fumbles as well, on his way making his first Pro Bowl. Jenkins also picked up his fourth career pick-six that season, one that went for 99 yards.

A native of East Orange, N.J., Jenkins signed a five-year, $40.5 million contract with the Eagles in February 2016 and earned his second and third Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and 2018 with the club. He helped Philadelphia win their first Super Bowl title in 2018, as they defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33.

The 34-year-old returned to New Orleans in March 2020 and spent his final two NFL seasons with the team that drafted him. Jenkins wraps up his 199-regular season game career with 1,044 tackles, 110 passes defended, 21 interceptions for 590 yards, 20 forced fumbles, 13.5 sacks and ranked second among active players in interception returns for touchdowns with seven.

