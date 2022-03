(BPT) - Did you know that in 2019 up to 200 pharmaceuticals were detected in the surface water, ground water and drinking water in the U.S., according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development? Unfortunately, conventional wastewater treatment plants are not designed nor equipped to fully remove pharmaceuticals, which is how these substances end up in ground and surface water. To celebrate Earth Day this year, learn what you can do to dispose of medications properly and help prevent these potent chemicals from polluting the environment.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO