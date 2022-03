The 2022 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. That means it’s time to post the updated “Big Blue View Rules for Draft Success.”. If you aren’t familiar with these rules, I created this guide to my draft philosophy several years ago. Each year the rules get tweaked with new examples and, on occasion, modified to reflect the changing realities of the NFL and my evolving beliefs. I also try to relate them to decisions currently faced by the New York Giants as well as ones they have made in recent years. It’s not perfect, and there is plenty of room for debate. If I was a GM, though, these are the rules I would draft by.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO