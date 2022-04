(CBS4) – Despite many of the state’s COVID-19 services going away, many Latinos in Colorado are still not vaccinated. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that only about 39% of the state’s Latino population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Latinos have the lowest vaccination rate compared to any other ethnic or racial group in the state. “We know the Latino population is behind,” said Brandy Emily, the health equity branch chief with CDPHE. “Historically there have been systems and policies that have made it really challenging to access health care, that have made...

