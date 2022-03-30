ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KOA building new headquarters on Billings West End

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVUp8_0euAzKgc00

Billings-based Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is building a new corporate headquarters on Billings West End in the Transtech Center development.

The company said in a news release Tuesday that the new building coincides with its 60th anniversary celebration.

“KOA has a long history and bright future in Billings,” Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, said in a statement. “Our new headquarters will not only be a celebration of KOA’s success but also solidify our connection to the city as we continue to grow our roots in a meaningful way.”

KOA currently operates on the fourth floor of the Transwestern Plaza in downtown Billings. Construction on the new building is underway, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for April 8 at the site on 1205 N. Transtech Way. The building is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

The 35,000-square-foot building will feature subtle nods to KOA’s history while celebrating the bright and innovative future of camping and outdoor hospitality. A&E Design of Billings is the designer.

Designed by A&E in Billings, the building will feature flexible workspaces that promote high performance and reflect fluid business needs, including reconfigurable and demountable office walls, soft workspaces and intentional office placements that reinforce a connection to nature.

Outside, KOA will celebrate its connection to nature with a seasonal “creek bed” that will aid storm drainage and provide sustainable irrigation for landscaping. An activity lawn, large patio space with a fire pit and other outdoor areas will provide ample opportunities for employees to and function as outdoor meeting spaces.

KOA is the world's largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds with 525 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Billings, MT
The Price To Visit Buffalo Springs Lake Has Reached Insane Levels

Excuse me if I missed this memo earlier, but it now costs what to go to the lake?. I can no longer say with a straight face that Buffalo Springs Lake gives you any real bang for your buck. I will also say that I personally think that the new fee schedule is as much about keeping some people out, instead of just keeping the place up (even though, the poor aren't the ones causing problems).
