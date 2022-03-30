ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Reshawna Mosley Charged In Highway Ramp Crash That Killed Shaterries Barlow

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Minneapolis woman is accused of driving drunk and speeding during a crash that killed her passenger , a 19-year-old woman.

Reshawna Mosley is charged with five counts of criminal vehicular homicide, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.

According to the criminal complaint, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on the ramp from Shepard Road to southbound Interstate 35E in St. Paul around 12:30 a.m. on July 22.

Mosley, the driver, was taken to Regions Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Her passenger, identified as Shatteries Barlow, died at the scene of “multiple traumatic injuries due to the motor vehicle collision,” the complaint states.

Mosley told investigators she “had a few drinks” before the crash, according to the complaint, and a blood test about two hours after the crash put her BAC at .085. THC was also found in her blood, the complaint states. Investigators said they found a half-empty bottle of alcohol and a “small amount of marijuana” in the car.

Barlow told Mosley to “slow down” before the crash, Mosley told investigators. According to the complaint, accident reconstruction showed Mosley’s vehicle going 90 mph five seconds before the airbag was deployed, well above the speed limit on the ramp.

Mosley was not in custody as of Wednesday morning.

