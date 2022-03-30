ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Homeowners embark on COVID-fueled projects that will outlast the pandemic

By Madeline Bilis -- Boston.com correspondent
Boston Globe
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen stay-at-home orders were issued in March 2020, artist Julia Powell found herself feeling trapped inside her Cambridge home. At the time, her daughter was a few months old, and venturing out into the world wasn’t a risk she was willing to take. She tried to continue operating business as usual...

realestate.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

5 Home Improvement Projects That Are Easy and Affordable

With over 1,980 stores, The Home Depot can help you out with your next big home improvement project!. There’s a good chance you’ve recently rolled up your sleeves and taken on a home improvement yourself. Eight out of 10 homeowners have tackled at least one DIY project since...
SHOPPING
Phys.org

COVID-19 pandemic fueled massive growth in green industry

Most people would say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been a great couple of years. But for the green industry, like plant nurseries and greenhouses, it's been a boon. But will the uptick in gardening last once the last coronavirus restrictions are lifted?. Probably not to the same extreme levels, according...
AGRICULTURE
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Cambridge, MA
Coronavirus
City
Hingham, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

These prefabricated homes are built to provide deployable shelter in the wake of natural disaster

A-Fold’s line of prefabricated homes come in two models and are designed to provide earthquake relief as well as to withstand a natural disaster. Ranging from disused shipping containers to DIY flat-pack houses, prefabricated homes provide an efficient way of building houses without losing the distinct charm of traditionally built homes. Designed in response to events like natural disasters, prefabricated homes can be built offsite and then transported without impacting the environment around them.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic#Outlast#Art#Harvard University
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Apartment Therapy

9 Items That Are Always Worth Splurging On (at Least a Little!) in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating and furnishing a new space can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to do it on a budget. But living spaces become much more enjoyable when you fill them with quality pieces you love — and that are built to last. Often, that means getting picky about where you choose to splurge a bit.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home was inspired by a slide viewer to give guests the best views of Tasmania’s coastline

Dolphin Sands Studio is a tiny timber home that uses sustainable minimalism to bring its residents as close to Australia’s Tasmanian shores as possible. Matt Williams Architects is a Tasmania-based architecture firm that specializes in sustainable architecture to bring clients as close to the sandy dunes of Australia’s southern island as possible. One of their latest undertakings finds a 36 square-meter tiny home only yards away from the ocean’s shoreline, positioned safely amongst the dune’s natural vegetation. Designed for a couple of artists, the Dolphin Sands Studio is a timber, triangular dwelling that was built to serve as the couple’s home until their larger residence is finished.
AUSTRALIA
MyTexasDaily

Eco-friendly home improvements that can help save you money

(BPT) - Today's home improvements aren't just about updating your home to make it more functional. Many homeowners are making strategic improvements that also help green their home and boost its resale value. One of the best places to start is also one of the most frequented rooms in the house: the bathroom.
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

See How a Home Stager Decorated 2 Identical Condos in Very Different Ways

If you’ve ever had two very different ideas of how to decorate your home, but you had to settle on just one, then you’ll be jealous of Andrew Stewart. As the founder and chief creative stylist of Red Cap Productions Inc., a home staging company based in New York City, he was tasked with furnishing two identical apartments in The Plaza Condominium & Residences in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

A Connecticut group is working on an inclusive pandemic history project

The Connecticut Historical Society has been undertaking an effort to collect artifacts, stories and pictures that capture the essence of life during this pandemic. But Executive Director Robert Kret indicated that over time it became apparent not enough was being collected from marginalized communities. To help rectify that, the CHS hired Samariya Smith to focus on collecting oral histories of these communities. Her "Community History Project" began with with a kick-off gathering on March 10. Smith asked those gathered to write down answers to pandemic-related questions on a series of posters.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy