Polk Jail report – Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit
The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
Florida Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Orlando Police Officer Debra Clayton
Markeith Loyd, the man convicted in November of the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, has been sentenced to for her slaying crime. According to CBS News, after the jury recommended capital punishment in December, Judge Leticia Marques sentenced Lloyd to death on Thursday (March 3). Ashley Thomas,...
Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids
The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
Man leads police to the hidden bodies of his girlfriend, her son, Louisiana cops say
A Louisiana man was arrested on March 14 after leading police to the bodies of his girlfriend and her son. Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Detectives said in a news release. His girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, and...
Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail
Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
South Dakota woman gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence
A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant son — a loss she kept secret for decades.The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles was closely divided as it weighed the parole request from Theresa Bentaas, who entered an Alford plea to a first-degree manslaughter charge in October. The plea means she maintained her innocence but admitted that evidence could persuade a judge or jury of her guilt.South Dakota Circuit Judge Bradley Zell sentenced Bentaas in December to 10 years in prison, but suspended nine...
Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete
New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
SC man serving time at Florida prison dies just before release. Now his dad is suing
A federal lawsuit has been filed against correction officers at the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman in Florida after the death of an inmate from Charleston, South Carolina. He was due to be released from prison this year, a press release says. Davon Gillians, 22, died while incarcerated at FCI Coleman...
Court sentences Mateo Zavala to 34 years in prison for I-19 shooting
The Arizona Superior Court in Pima County has sentenced Mateo Zavala to 34 years in prison for murdering Marilynn Pacheco, as well as harming a man and his three-year-old in the gunfire.
Mother Charged After Surviving Failed Murder-Suicide That Claimed Life of 4-Year-Old Daughter at Florida Resort: Sheriff
A Florida woman who allegedly poisoned herself and her daughter is now charged with the girl’s death after surviving what law enforcement officials believe to be a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jacinda Decaro, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter...
An Abandoned Car Made Police Believe the Driver Was Dead — Until She Turned Up 18 Years Later
Here's the story of an abandoned car and a missing mother whose reappearance nearly 20 years later stunned police.
Subway feces attack suspect held on bail after arrest for smashing window with dumbbell
The man accused of smashing his own feces in a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station has been held on bail after he was arrested again following earlier releases.
Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole
A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
FBI offers $15k reward for Jan 6 fugitive accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon
The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of January 6 rioter Jonathan Daniel Pollock. The 23-year-old central Florida man from Lakeland faces multiple high-level charges and is accused of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon”, according to the FBI. The FBI offices in DC and in Tampa, Florida issued the call for information. “We’ve been trying to locate Mr Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is...
CRIME REPORTS: Wednesday March 23, 2022
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m. Sean Obrian Johnson, 37, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony fleeing, disregard of a traffic device, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey officer, failure to use signal, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver's license, no insurance, no seat belt, reckless driving, speeding, unsafe operation.
Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
Driver found dead after fiery crash, Polk County deputies report
ALTURAS, Fla. — A man found dead in a fiery crash in Polk County has prompted an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit. At around 7 a.m., Polk County sheriff's deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car up in flames on State Road 60 about a mile east of Alturas Road, the sheriff's office said.
Video shows youth detention center supervisor attacked before teens escape
On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the start of phase 2 of the Interstate SMART Corridor. We have the latest on Steven Wiggins taking plea deal on federal charges. Plus, Melanie says cool stretch continues. Friday Afternoon Forecast from News 4. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WE...
Feces attack suspect back behind bars after arrest
NEW YORK CITY (WABC/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) -- The man accused of smearing feces on a woman's face at a Bronx subway station is now behind bars after being arrested again. Frank Abrokwa is being held after a judge set bail at $5,000 for charges stemming from a violent incident at a storage facility in Harlem.
Ukrainian church is vandalized in Chicago, and suspect is caught on camera, cops say
A 20-year-old Illinois man is accused vandalizing a Ukrainian church in Chicago, police told news outlets. It happened overnight on Saturday, March 12, a custodian at the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine told police, WGN reported. Around 1 a.m., somebody broke into the church in the...
