HISTORIC GAME

It’s a big moment for fans of both North Carolina and Duke basketball.

For the first time in the rivalry’s history, Duke and UNC will meet in the NCAA tournament Saturday — in the Final Four, no less.

However, this year’s Final Four game won’t be on network television.

This year’s game will be broadcast on TBS rather than CBS. But don’t fret if you’re a cord cutter — there are streaming options to watch Saturday’s game too.

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game is on TBS. On Spectrum cable, that’s channel 24 or 104 in Charlotte and 34 or 104 in Raleigh. TBS is channel 247 on DirecTV. On AT&T U-verse, it’s channel 112.

HOW TO STREAM

There are a handful of streaming options to watch Saturday’s game if you’re a cord-cutter.

TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling’s Orange and Blue packages, with each service subscription coming in at a different price point. Most offer at least one-week free trials if you’re just wanting to subscribe for the weekend before canceling free of charge.

Alternatively, you can stream the Final Four on the NCAA March Madness app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. Saturday.