Video shows shoplifting suspect trying to jab Duane Reade security guard with hypodermic needle

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the man who got into a scuffle with a security guard at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan.

It happened March 26 on East 34th Street.

Police say the suspect filled up a bag with Gatorade and other items and then tried to leave the store.

When the 64-year-old security guard tried to stop him, police say the man pulled out a hypodermic needle and tried to stab the guard with it.

The suspect then left the store empty-handed.

The security guard was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.