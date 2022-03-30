ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Suspect in Brooklyn synagogue burglaries

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 hours ago

Suspect wanted in Brooklyn synagogue burglaries 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a suspect who they say broke into the same Brooklyn synagogue twice this month, stealing cash and other items.

It happened at the yeshiva Birchas Duvid Synagogue on East 7th Street in Kensington.

Both break-ins happened at around 3 a.m.

On March 1, the suspect got away with $70 in cash. He returned on March 19, this time stealing drills and batteries worth about $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

IN THIS ARTICLE
