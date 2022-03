Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. There is loneliness nurtured by being alone. One may well be alone among a multitude of people or only two. Never being alone is a truth most overlook in their separation from others by distance, emotions, opinions or alliances.

