Pets

John Travolta’s Son Adopts the Puppy From Betty White Tribute at Oscars

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 hours ago
In a fitting tribute to animal lover Betty White, the puppy that appeared onstage with Jamie Lee Curtis during a farewell to the late “Golden Girls” actress has been adopted — by John Travolta’s 11-year-old son, Ben Travolta. On Sunday night, during a memorial moment...

TheWrap

TheWrap

