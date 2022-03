With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Ethan Hawke about playing the antagonist, Arthur Harrow. During the interview, Hawke talked about how he ended up on Moon Knight, how Oscar Isaac wanted him in the role, seeing his character as part monk and part doctor, how he found the look and voice, why he needed to play the character as someone malevolent but completely sane, and how he’d been talking to Marvel about taking on an MCU role, but it hadn’t worked out till now.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO