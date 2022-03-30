Week 1 Athlete of the Week: Lexi Hampton

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is part of a select group of kids who are making an impact on high school sports across the state. Checking in with a 4.5 GPA, junior Brady Liestra is a two-sport star at East Grand Rapids. But when the 17 year old is not playing football or basketball, he has active role in the student athletic leadership board on the MHSAA. It’s an impressive honor conserving only 10 kids are chosen at a time. Their main task right now is creating a statewide school spirit competition.
