Week 1 Athlete of the Week: Lexi Hampton

MORLEY - It's MacKenzie Meldrum senior season with the Morley Stanwood softball program and she has high hopes it will be a good one as a pitcher for the Mohawks. Morley Stanwood put on two weeks of softball work prior to spring break this week. The first games are scheduled to be at home with Big Rapids on April 6 and at Chippewa Hills on April 8. Meldrum also played volleyball in the fall. This is her third year in varsity softball. Last season "went pretty well," Meldrum recalled. "We did very well as a team." ...

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO