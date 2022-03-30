ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

Week 1 Athlete of the Week: Lexi Hampton

By Andy Brown
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the Louisburg Sports Zone Athlete of the Week for week one of the spring sports season, sponsored by Edward Jones-Craig Holtzen. Louisburg sophomore Lexi Hampton opened the 2022 soccer season...

