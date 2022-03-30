ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, TX

Chilton promotes Bennie Huitt to football coach, AD

By Brice Cherry
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChilton ISD has named Bennie Huitt as its permanent athletic director and head football coach. Huitt had been serving as Chilton’s interim AD/HFC since Chris James announced his resignation earlier in the...

San Angelo LIVE!

Anson High School Hires Familiar Face as Head Coach

ANSON, TX- Anson ISD has found its next head football coach in an old coordinator. The Anson Tigers have hired former Lockney head coach Cory McCombs to take over as the head coach and athletic director. Last season, McCombs took the Lockney Longhorns to a winning record and the playoffs.
ANSON, TX
Baylor defensive ends bring experience, pass rushing skills

The Ole Miss quarterbacks didn’t stand a chance. Baylor pass rushers swarmed all over Matt Corral until he injured his ankle late in the first quarter. Then they made backup quarterback Luke Altmyer’s night pretty miserable. Collecting 10 sacks for 69 yards and forcing three interceptions, it was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lorena, Marlin coaches honored by Texas Football magazine

Lorena’s Ray Biles and Marlin’s Ruben Torres picked up Coach of the Year honors on Monday from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, for Classes 3A and 2A, respectively. In his 30th season leading the Leopards, Biles led Lorena to a 14-2 season and the Class 3A Div. I state championship, the school’s first since 1987. Lorena’s 35-18 state win over Brock coincidentally happened to be the 200th in Biles’ career. He was named the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year after the season.
LORENA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Angelo State Head Basketball Coach Resigns

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone.  Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution. Coach Boone has been at the helm of the men's basketball program at ASU for seven years. During his time at ASU he has amassed an overall record of 129-67, has qualified for the Lone Star Conference Tournament each year while here, and has made the NCAA tournament four times. ASU…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Tweety Carter joining Scott Drew's Baylor staff

Tweety Carter is coming back home to Baylor. Baylor coach Scott Drew announced Tuesday that Carter will join his basketball staff as director of player development. Additionally, Jared Nuness has been promoted to assistant coach while Alvin Brooks III and John Jakus have been promoted from assistant coaches to associate head coaches.
BASKETBALL
No. 1 Oklahoma softball finishes sweep of Baylor

NORMAN, Okla. — Tiare Jennings blasted a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the seventh to lift No. 1 Oklahoma to a 3-1 win over Baylor on Sunday to complete a three-game Big 12-opening series sweep. Jennings’ homer made a winner out of Hope Trautwein, (8-0), who threw...
SPORTS
Incarnate Word tops Baylor softball, 6-4

Bella Sanchez and Aaliyah Garcia collected two RBIs apiece as Incarnate Word knocked off Baylor, 6-4, Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium. Incarnate Word (11-20) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning as Garcia hit a two-run single. Kendall McGary drilled a run-scoring double and Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in a two-run fifth.
SPORTS
Sources: Denton Ryan OC Teagle to lead Paetow football

According to multiple sources, Denton Ryan offensive coordinator and running backs coach Lonnie Teagle will be the next head football coach at Paetow High School. A formal announcement is expected sometime today. Teagle succeeds B.J. Gotte, who left Paetow in late February for the same role at Pearland High School....
PEARLAND, TX
AC ends 4-game skid with big win over Dallas Mountain View

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the second time this season, Angelina College’s Jalen Freeman posted a four-RBI game, and seven AC pitchers combined to hold Dallas College-Mountain View to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win on Monday. The Roadrunner pitching staff teamed up to strike out...
DALLAS, TX
Lorena soccer sails to second round playoff win over Yoe, 4-0

BELTON — Lorena girls’ soccer coach Noah Rolf described the 25-mile-per-hour wind whipping around Central Texas on Tuesday evening as a 12th player on the soccer pitch. The Lady Leopards used it as an extra teammate. Lorena scored three downwind goals in the first 30 minutes and played...
LORENA, TX

